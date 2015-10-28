FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groenlandsbanken 9-month net interest and fee income down at DKK 213.8 million
#Financials
October 28, 2015

BRIEF-Groenlandsbanken 9-month net interest and fee income down at DKK 213.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Groenlandsbanken A/S :

* 9-month pre-tax profit 82.8 million Danish crowns ($12.3 million) versus 115.6 million crowns year ago

* 9-month loan losses 14.4 million crowns versus 14.0 million crowns year ago

* 9-month net interest and fee income 213.8 million crowns versus 220.1 million crowns year ago

* FY profit before value adjustments and write-downs at the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns is still expected

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7379 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
