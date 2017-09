Oct 28 (Reuters) - Eurofins-Cerep SA :

* H1 revenue 10.6 million euros ($11.73 million) versus 9.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 0.29 million euros versus loss of 0.56 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 0.2 million euros versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago

* Says good performance in H1 should continue in H2 Source text: bit.ly/1GxgU1B Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)