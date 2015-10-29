FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sika AG says Saint-Gobain's takeover remains 'element of uncertainty'
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 29, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sika AG says Saint-Gobain's takeover remains 'element of uncertainty'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sika Ag

* Says 5.5% sales growth at constant exchange rates

* Says net profit up by 9.0 percent to 338.2 million Swiss francs ($340.34 million)

* Says at constant exchange rates, sales rose by 5.5% to chf 4.095 billion

* Says strength of swiss franc led to a slight -1.9% decline in sales in swiss francs

* Says expects sales growth of 5 percent on basis of constant exchange rates, margins for year expected to rise at above-average rates

* Says unknown outcome of saint-gobain’s hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.