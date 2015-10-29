BRIEF-Delhaize Group Q3 revenue 6.14 billion euros up 14.5 percent at actual rates

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group SA :

* Q3 revenue growth of 2.3 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q3 comparable store sales growth of 1.7 pct in U.S., 1.7 pct in Belgium and 5.1 pct in Southeastern Europe

* Q3 group underlying operating profit of 218 million euros ($238.45 million), underlying operating margin of 3.5 pct

* Continues to make progress with proposed merger with Ahold and is on track to complete transaction by mid-2016

* For Q4, expects positive volume growth in three segments a positive evolution of market share and comparable store sales growth in Belgium in particular

* For FY continue to expect group capital expenditures of approximately 700 million euros

* Q3 revenue 6.14 billion euros up 14.5 percent at actual rates

* Q3 underlying EBITDA 383 million euros up 13.7 percent

* Q3 underlying operating profit 218 million euros up 12.5 percent

* Q3 net profit group share 118 million euros up 8.9 percent

* Q3 revenues in the U.S. increased by 0.1 pct to $4.5 billion (4.1 billion euros)

* Q3 revenues in Belgium were 1.2 billion euros, an increase of 2.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)