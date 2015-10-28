BRIEF-CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes 9-month consolidated net income 93 mln euros, down 5.8%

Oct 28 (Reuters) - CRCAM Sud Rhone Alpes :

* Reports 9-month consolidated net income of 93 million euros ($102.98 million), down 5.8 percent

* 9-month net banking income is 329.0 million euros, up 2.9 percent

* 9-month gross operating income is 149.8 million euros, up 5.4 percent

* Says development of business is expected to continue on full year 2015

* As end of September 2015, cost of risk is 16.2 million euros, up 3.7 million euros compared to September 2014

* Says liquidity ratio was 162.7 percent at Sept. 30 for a 100 pct standard

* As of end of June 2015, transitional solvability ratio Basel 3 is 16.26 pct