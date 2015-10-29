BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q3 net income rises to $90 million

Oct 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics :

* Reports Q3 net revenues of $1.76 billion and gross margin of 34.8 percent

* Q3 net income is $90 million compared to $72 million a year ago

* Q3 free cash flow is $85 million; and $179 million for first nine months

* Says softer market demand during Q3 has led the company to adjust down manufacturing plan for Q4

* Expects Q4 2015 revenues to decrease about 6 percent on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Gross margin in Q4 is expected to be about 33.5 percent, plus or minus 2.0 percentage points