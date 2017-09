Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sanoma Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 458.8 million euros ($501.7 million) (Reuters poll: 452 million euros)

* Q3 operating profit ex-items 62.5 million euros (Reuters poll: 56.2 million euros)

* Expects that Group’s consolidated net sales growth adjusted for structural changes will be around previous year’s development

