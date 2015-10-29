FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank Q3 net income NOK 377 mln, misses expectations
October 29, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank Q3 net income NOK 377 mln, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :

* Q3 net interest income 649 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 638 million crowns)

* Q3 loan losses 96 million crowns (Reuters poll 88.2 million crowns)

* Q3 net income 377 million crowns (Reuters poll 382 million crowns)

* Will focus on strict capital management to achieve a goal of common equity Tier 1 capital of 14 pct by the end of 2016

* Level of dividends will remain moderate in 2015 and 2016

* Will implement further measures to streamline costs, this will result in 50 fewer full-time equivalents during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
