BRIEF-ICT Automatisering Q3 revenue rises 20 pct to 17.1 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
October 29, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICT Automatisering Q3 revenue rises 20 pct to 17.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - ICT Automatisering NV :

* Reports revenue in Q3 in 20 percent growth to 17.1 million euros ($18.69 million) compared to 14.2 million euros in Q3 2014, organic revenue growth 9 percent

* Says EBITDA from continuing operations in Q3 came in at 1.7 million euros compared to 0.7 million euros in Q3 2014

* Raises its expectation of an improvement in EBITDA to a range of 40 percent to 50 percent for full year 2015 compared to 2014

* Operating result from continuing ordinary operations in first nine months of 2015 amounts to 3.5 million euros compared to 2.9 million euros reported for first nine months 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1KHaIPy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
