BRIEF-KAS Bank net profit up to and including Q3 2015 increased to 12.6 million euros
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KAS Bank net profit up to and including Q3 2015 increased to 12.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - KAS Bank NV :

* Net profit for the bank up to and including the Q3 2015 increased to 12.6 million euros ($13.78 million) in comparison to 8.9 million euros year ago (excluding dwpbank rebate)

* Revenue up to and including Q3 rose to 94.2 million euros versus 77.3 million euros year ago (excluding dwpbank rebate)

* Says expenses for 2015 YTD stand at 77.4 million euros

* Assets under administration in Q3 versus year-end 2014 remained constant at 451 billion euros despite a lower index

* Solvency ratio remains high at 22 pct

* Remains firmly committed to maintaining robust solvency ratios and liquidity, which is at the core of our safeguarding role for clients Source text: bit.ly/1RfvV8x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
