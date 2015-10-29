FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Playtech says Q3 revenue rises 47 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech says Q3 revenue rises 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Total revenues up 47 pct compared to Q3 2014 on a reported basis

* Regulated revenues accounted for over half of group revenues in the quarter

* Average daily revenue in gaming division for first 27 days of Q4 2015 up 14 pct on Q4 2014

* In 19 trading days to Oct. 27, 2015, financials division saw both active CFD customers and FTDs (first time depositors) for CFDs, up over 20 pct against same period in 2014

* Regulatory approval for acquisition of Plus500 expected by end of November

* Formally challenging central bank of Ireland’s decision regarding acquisition of Ava trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.