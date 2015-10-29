BRIEF-Playtech says Q3 revenue rises 47 pct

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Total revenues up 47 pct compared to Q3 2014 on a reported basis

* Regulated revenues accounted for over half of group revenues in the quarter

* Average daily revenue in gaming division for first 27 days of Q4 2015 up 14 pct on Q4 2014

* In 19 trading days to Oct. 27, 2015, financials division saw both active CFD customers and FTDs (first time depositors) for CFDs, up over 20 pct against same period in 2014

* Regulatory approval for acquisition of Plus500 expected by end of November

* Formally challenging central bank of Ireland’s decision regarding acquisition of Ava trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)