BRIEF-Playtech says Q3 revenue rises 47 pct

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :
* Q3 trading update
* Total revenues up 47 pct compared to Q3 2014 on a reported basis
* Regulated revenues accounted for over half of group revenues in the quarter
* Average daily revenue in gaming division for first 27 days of Q4 2015 up 14 pct on Q4 2014
* In 19 trading days to Oct. 27, 2015, financials division saw both active CFD customers and FTDs (first time depositors) for CFDs, up over 20 pct against same period in 2014
* Regulatory approval for acquisition of Plus500 expected by end of November
* Formally challenging central bank of Ireland’s decision regarding acquisition of Ava trade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)