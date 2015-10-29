FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Q3 lower on Asia weakness
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Q3 lower on Asia weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* Group revpar for q3 of 2015 fell by 0.1% to £77.66 (2014: £77.71). In constant currency, revpar decreased by 1.4%.

* Main contributor to reduction in revpar was performance of group’s asian hotels, where revpar fell by 9.6% across singapore and rest of asia combined.

* Revenue for nine months increased by 3.0% to £615m (2014: £597m)

* Profit before tax for nine-month period fell by 9.3% to £98m (2014: £108m). This is mainly due to adverse trading conditions in asian markets, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.