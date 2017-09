(Refiles to add overdraft credit for RUB 10 bln from Sberbank and changes total value of credits to RUB 30 bln in headline.)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Approves opening 5 billion rouble ($78.19 million) credit line at AKB Svyaz-Bank and 15 billion rouble non-revolving credit line at VTB Bank

* Approves overdraft credit facility with 10 billion roubles limit at Sberbank Source text - bit.ly/1kULZ5w

