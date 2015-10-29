FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's 'bad bank' repays further 0.5 billion pounds to the government
October 29, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's 'bad bank' repays further 0.5 billion pounds to the government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - UKAR

* Balance sheet reduced by a further £8.5bn bringing the total reduction to £58.2bn (50%) since formation of ukar in 2010

* Successfully repurchased all remaining nram covered bonds, totalling 3.3 bln stg.

* Government loan repayments of 0.5 bln stg, bringing total repayments to 14.6 bln stg since UKAR was formed. 30 pct of the government loans have now been repaid

* Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears, including possessions, have reduced by 9.5 pct to 10,835 (73 pct since formation)

* Underlying profit before tax of 612.1 mln stg in line with expectations and reflecting reducing mortgage balances

* Release of the remediation provision of 268 mln stg relating to unsecured loans greater than 25k pounds, following the court of appeal ruling that these are not CCA regulated. As a consequence statutory profit rose to 856.9 mln stg Source text: (bit.ly/1Gy9ZFz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
