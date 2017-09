Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance Publ AB :

* Q3 total revenue 590 million Swedish crowns ($69.0 million)versus 422 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT 187 million euros versus 127 million euros year ago

* Says sees good prospects in 2015 for achieving a total acquisition volumes that well exceeds last year’s

