Oct 29 (Reuters) - Distil Plc :

* Unaudited interim results for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Revenue increased by 89 pct to 530,000 stg

* Gross profit increased by 95 pct to 307,000 stg

* Expect encouraging first-half performance to continue and confident for full year which is expected to be in line with market expectations