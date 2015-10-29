FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma maintains guidance for 2015
October 29, 2015 / 7:35 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma maintains guidance for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Sanofi confirms expected next steps in the US regulatory process

* Zealand expects regulatory submission of LixiLan in Q4 2015 in US and in Q1 2016 in Europe

* Full year net operating expenses are expected to be at a range of 225 million Danish crowns - 235 million Danish crowns ($33.0 million-$34.5 million)

* Maintains its financial guidance for 2015

* Increasing lixisenatide royalty revenue and expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 155 million crowns (21 million euros).

* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi’s sales of lyxumia (excluding US) amounted to 7.1 million crowns (0.9 million euros) in Q3 2015, a 20 percent increase over Q3 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8197 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

