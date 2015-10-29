FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA to close Ortviken paper machine, takes SEK 1.3 bln charge in Q3
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 6:55 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-SCA to close Ortviken paper machine, takes SEK 1.3 bln charge in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - SCA AB

* Says intends to close down a paper machine at Ortviken paper mill and recognize an impairment loss for the mill

* Says closure, impairment loss and efficiency improvement measures entail total costs of approximately SEK 1.4 billion and will result in annual cost savings of about sek 180m

* Says full impact in 2017

* Says paper machine that is planned for closure at end of 2015 has a capacity of 135,000 tons

* Says to reduce staffing in production, transport and sales by approximately 95 positions

* Says efficiency improvement measures at Obbola and Munksund kraftliner mills are intended to lead to staff reductions at two mills by approximately 30 positions

* Says impairment loss amounts to approximately sek 1.3 billion and will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q3 of 2015

* Says restructuring costs amount to approximately sek 90m and will be reported as an item affecting comparability in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
