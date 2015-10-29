FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GHP Specialty Care core profit edges lower in Q3
#Healthcare
October 29, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GHP Specialty Care core profit edges lower in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - GHP Specialty Care Publ AB

* Q3 sales revenues increased to SEK 160.4 million vs year-ago 150.2 million

* Q3 organic growth amounted to 7 percent vs year-ago 8 percent

* Q3 EBITDA amounted to SEK 1.1 million vs year-ago 1.2 million

* Says new decisions regarding our dispute in England have led to us reversing provision of SEK 4 million

* Says we have considerably higher ambitions than what result for Q3 displays

* Says work on businesses that do not match up to our financial expectations is continuing

* Says feel that we are on right track in all clinics except Stockholm Spine Center, where work remains to be done Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

