BRIEF-Shell Q3 earnings fall to $1.8 bln

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell :

* Royal Dutch Shell: 3rd quarter 2015 unaudited results

* On a current cost of supplies basis a loss of $6.1 billion compared with a gain of $5.3 billion year earlier

* CCS earnings excluding identified items were $1.8 billion compared with $5.8 billion

* Basic ccs earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 70 pct vs Q3 2014

* Cash flow from operating activities was $11.2 billion, compared with $12.8 billion for same quarter last year

* Capital investment was $7.1 billion and divestment proceeds were $1.0 billion

* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in Q3 2015 were $3.0 billion, or $0.47 per ordinary share

* Gearing was 12.7 pct at end of Q3 2015 versus 11.7 pct at end of Q3 2014

* Oil and gas production was 2,880 thousand boe/d, an increase of 3 pct compared with Q3 2014

* Equity sales of LNG of 5.31 million tonnes were 7 pct lower than a year ago

* Oil products sales volumes were 5 pct higher than for Q3 2014

* Chemicals sales volumes were in line with a year ago

* Upstream earnings included a net charge of $8,218 million

* Downstream earnings included a net charge of $136 million

* Q3 CCS earnings excluding items estimated at $2.74 billion, according to Reuters forecast

* Sees Q4 upstream earnings impacted by 50 thousand boe/d as a result of divestments, 30 thousand boe/d related to a Malaysia PSC expiry

* Sees Q4 upstream earnings to be impacted by 40 thousand boe/d associated with impact of curtailment and underground storage reinjection at NAM

* Refinery availability is expected to decline in Q4 2015 as a result of higher turnaround activity and increased maintenance

* Shell CEO says BG deal, which remains on track for completion in early 2016, is springboard to focus Shell into fewer and more profitable themes

* CEO van Beurden says Q3 charges reflect both lower oil and gas price outlook and steps taking to review and reduce Shell’s longer-term option set Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)