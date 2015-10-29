FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q3 net profit rises 4 pct y/y
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q3 net profit rises 4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Megafon says:

* Q3 net profit increased by 4 percent y-o-y to 13.3 billion roubles ($208 million)(Reuters poll: 11.8 billion roubles);

* Q3 consolidated revenue increased by 0.3 percent y-o-y to 81.3 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 81.035 billion roubles);

* Q3 OIBDA decreased by 3 percent y-o-y to 36.1 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 35.7 billion roubles);

* Q3 OIBDA margin fell to 44.5 percent versus 46 percent in Q3 2014 (Reuters poll: 44.1 percent);

* “We reiterate our previously announced guidance on revenue for 2015 to be flat... On the back of our strong results we revise the guidance for OIBDA margin to be at or above 41.5 percent.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9500 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.