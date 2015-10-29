FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviva 9-mth value of new business rises 25 pct to $1.26 bln
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:11 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Aviva 9-mth value of new business rises 25 pct to $1.26 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Value of new business² (vnb) grew 25%¹ to £823 million (9m14: £685 million)

* Uk life vnb grew 36% to £404 million (9m14: £297 million), up 13% excluding friends life

* We have now achieved £91 million of savings against our target of £225 million.

* £23 billion of friends life assets due to be transferred from axa investment managers in november

* General insurance combined operating ratio 94.0% 95.9% (1.9)

* Our economic capital has remained resilient at 172%

* Expect a positive outcome to our solvency ii internal model application

* We have completed two projects to further improve our balance sheet, reinsuring majority of our uk general insurance latent risk portfolio in september and disposing of a £2.2 billion portfolio of non-core commercial mortgages in october. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6556 pounds) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

