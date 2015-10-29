BRIEF-Balder and Backahill become owners of new Brinova

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Balder :

* Balder and Backahill become owners of new Brinova

* Received 35 pct of Brinova Fastigheter AB and will together with Backahill AB (45 pct) become main shareholder in a new company with focus on community properties and residentials

* New group will initially have a property portfolio of around 40 properties with a value of over 1 billion Swedish crowns

* Company will expand number of shareholders and list Brinova in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)