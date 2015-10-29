FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license with Turkish TV operator
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 10:10 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license with Turkish TV operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes with Turkuvaz Gorsel Isitsel ve Iletisim AS, of Turkish TV operator Turkuvaz Media Group, a license agreement for granting of broadcast rights for some Mondo TV animated programs, among which the series Drakers

* The license relates to the Free and Pay TV broadcast rights in Turkey, and the Video On Demand and Home Video rights in local language, for a period of five years

* Contract envisages revenue share rights in favor of Mondo TV

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
