BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license with Turkish TV operator

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes with Turkuvaz Gorsel Isitsel ve Iletisim AS, of Turkish TV operator Turkuvaz Media Group, a license agreement for granting of broadcast rights for some Mondo TV animated programs, among which the series Drakers

* The license relates to the Free and Pay TV broadcast rights in Turkey, and the Video On Demand and Home Video rights in local language, for a period of five years

* Contract envisages revenue share rights in favor of Mondo TV

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)