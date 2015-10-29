BRIEF-Mondo TV executes license with Turkish TV operator

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes with Turkuvaz Gorsel Isitsel ve Iletisim AS, of Turkish TV operator Turkuvaz Media Group, a license agreement for granting of broadcast rights for some Mondo TV animated programs, among which the series Drakers
* The license relates to the Free and Pay TV broadcast rights in Turkey, and the Video On Demand and Home Video rights in local language, for a period of five years
* Contract envisages revenue share rights in favor of Mondo TV
