FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celesio H1 adj. EBIT up 9 pct on constant currencies at EUR 235 mln
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 10:20 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Celesio H1 adj. EBIT up 9 pct on constant currencies at EUR 235 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Celesio AG :

* Management board of Celesio expects that revenue for continued operations for fiscal 2016 will be at the same level as the figure for fiscal 2014

* Celesio generated group revenue of 10.7 billion euros ($11.73 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)of 235 million euros in H1

* Expects adjusted EBIT for fiscal 2016 to be slightly better than previous expectation driven by the positive impact of exchange rates

* In H1 2016 revenues were up 5.5 per cent as reported and up 1.8 per cent on a constant currency basis

* H1 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 17.8 per cent as reported and 9.0 per cent on a constant currency basis Source text - bit.ly/1Naqokp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.