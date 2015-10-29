BRIEF-Russia's O'Key says Q3 like-for-like sales up 1.4 pct y/y

Oct 29 (Reuters) - O‘Key Group SA says:

* Q3 like-for-like revenue increased by 1.4 percent y-o-y, driven by resumed traffic and average ticket growth;

* Q3 total revenue increased by 7.9 percent year-on-year to 38.7 billion roubles ($600.56 million);

* Q3 EBITDA decreased by 17.4 percent y-o-y to 2.2 billion roubles; EBITDA margin at 5.7 percent against 7.4 percent in Q3 2014;

* Q3 EBITDA adjusted for operating costs of launching discounter format decreased by 7.2 to 2.6 billion roubles; EBITDA margin at 6.8 percent against 7.8 percent in Q3 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4400 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)