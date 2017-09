Oct 29 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC :

* 9-months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 15.37 billion naira versus 30.02 billion naira last year

* Stanbic IBTC, Nigerian unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, 9-month group gross earnings of 104.42 billion naira versus 94.64 billion naira last year