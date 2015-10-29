FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vossloh 9-mth EBIT from continuing operations up at EUR 29.3 mln
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 29, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vossloh 9-mth EBIT from continuing operations up at EUR 29.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Recognizes business unit Rail Vehicles as ‘discontinued operations’

* Intended sale of business unit is a step towards consistent implementation of Vossloh’s strategy, announced in Dec. 2014, to focus on railway infrastructure

* Sales of continuing operations of Vossloh Group - not including business unit Rail Vehicles - were 867.9 million euros ($951.13 million) in first nine months of 2015, up by 6.0 percent

* 9-month EBIT from continuing operations amounted to 29.3 million euros in reporting period; in first nine months of 2014, EBIT adjusted for one-time items had been at 15.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.