BRIEF-BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte 9-month sales up 6 pct to EUR 12.9 mln
#Beverages - Brewers
October 29, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte 9-month sales up 6 pct to EUR 12.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bhb Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* Sales rose in the first nine months by 6 pct to 12.9 million euros ($14.10 million)(2014: 12.2 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT according to preliminary calculations already with more than 0.3 million euros, in the amount of the total annual value of 2014

* Sees FY 2015 revenue to amount to more than 16.6 million euros and the net result well above last year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

