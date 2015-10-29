FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Santam updates on disposal of shareholding in Indwe
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 2:27 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Santam updates on disposal of shareholding in Indwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* 51% of Indwe will be acquired by Ubuntu-Botho Investments Proprietary ,through its wholly owned subsidiary African Rainbow Capital Proprietary

* Sanlam will acquire 25% of Indwe; Santam, via its wholly owned subsidiary Swanvest 120 (Proprietary) Limited will retain 24%.

* Purchase price for sale shares, payable in cash, is based on a valuation attributable to 100% of ordinary issued shares in indwe of R265 000 000

* Cash proceeds of sale, once received in cash will be managed in Santam’s investment portfolios backing its capital funds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.