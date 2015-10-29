BRIEF-Santam updates on disposal of shareholding in Indwe

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* 51% of Indwe will be acquired by Ubuntu-Botho Investments Proprietary ,through its wholly owned subsidiary African Rainbow Capital Proprietary

* Sanlam will acquire 25% of Indwe; Santam, via its wholly owned subsidiary Swanvest 120 (Proprietary) Limited will retain 24%.

* Purchase price for sale shares, payable in cash, is based on a valuation attributable to 100% of ordinary issued shares in indwe of R265 000 000

* Cash proceeds of sale, once received in cash will be managed in Santam's investment portfolios backing its capital funds.