BRIEF-GN Store Nord says court ruled in its favour in Oticon case
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord says court ruled in its favour in Oticon case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord

* Court ruling against Oticon GmbH, a William Demant brand for infringement of GN Resound patent

* Says judgment contains an injunction covering German market and prohibits Oticon from marketing and selling all products which make use of patented technology

* Says court has ordered Oticon to pay damages to GN Resound for infringement of patent

* Says court ordered Oticon to recall all infringing products from market

* Says court ordered Oticon to deliver up all infringing products in stock with the aim of destruction

* Says court ordered Oticon pay legal fees to GN resound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

