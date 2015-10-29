BRIEF-Atlas Mara expects to buy Finance Bank of Zambia for about $60 mln in cash

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Ltd :

* Reported profit after tax for nine months ended Sept. 30 was $7.1 million compared to pro forma loss of $38.7 million for Q1-Q3 2014

* Reported net interest income growth of 19.1 pct for nine months ended Sept.30

* Potential acquisition of Finance Bank of Zambia Plc

* Company expects that definitive documentation will be signed shortly

* Anticipates that it would acquire FBZ for about $60 million in cash and 2.6 million Atlas Mara shares

* Loans and advances grew by 14.4 pct on constant currency basis; deposits increased by 9.7 pct on constant currency basis

* Would expect transaction to close in Q1, 2016

* Retail deposits now comprise 19 pct of total deposit book