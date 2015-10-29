FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GN Store Nord compensation claim over 2007 ruling dismissed
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 29, 2015 / 9:00 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-GN Store Nord compensation claim over 2007 ruling dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord

* German court dismisses GN’s request to pursue compensation for the German cartel office’s unlawful prohibition

* Says GN is liable for legal costs, including a court fee, of up to EUR 2 million, which will impact EBITA guidance for 2015 for “other” equivalently

* The decision by the German Federal Supreme Court implies that GN has no further legal possibilities to continue the claim for compensation against the cartel office

* Says is it a legally acknowledged fact that the cartel office unlawfully prohibited the sale of GN ReSound to Sonova in 2007. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.