BRIEF-GN Store Nord compensation claim over 2007 ruling dismissed

Oct 29 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord

* German court dismisses GN’s request to pursue compensation for the German cartel office’s unlawful prohibition

* Says GN is liable for legal costs, including a court fee, of up to EUR 2 million, which will impact EBITA guidance for 2015 for “other” equivalently

* The decision by the German Federal Supreme Court implies that GN has no further legal possibilities to continue the claim for compensation against the cartel office

* Says is it a legally acknowledged fact that the cartel office unlawfully prohibited the sale of GN ReSound to Sonova in 2007. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)