BRIEF-Caverion signs contracts for cleanroom facilities and delivery of building systems
October 29, 2015 / 11:07 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Caverion signs contracts for cleanroom facilities and delivery of building systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Caverion Oyj :

* Signed an agreement with Skanska on total delivery of building systems for old Tampella linen factory in Tampere

* Value of building systems delivery exceeds 7 million euros ($7.7 million)

* Will deliver cleanroom facilities for three operating theatres in hospital

* Agreement on delivery of cleanroom facilities was signed with KOY Koskitammi

* Renovation work at hospital will be completed by summer 2016 and, for rest of premises, by autumn 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

