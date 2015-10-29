FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pioneer Food sees FY HEPS to rise between 13.8 pct and 17.8 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 12:31 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Pioneer Food sees FY HEPS to rise between 13.8 pct and 17.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Increased group turnover by 6 pct (7 pct excluding Pepsi and biscuits)

* Groceries (excluding Pepsi and biscuits) recorded a strong performance driven by wheat biscuits, cornflakes and long life fruit juice

* International division recovered well in second half in both revenue and profitability, bolstered by fruit exports

* Operating profit before items of a capital nature on an adjusted basis is expected to increase between 26.3 pct and 29.9 pct, year-on-year

* Severe cost-push was off-set by a sustained focus on costs and extracting efficiencies across value chain

* Essential foods and in particular bakeries, sustained momentum with a consequent step change in profitability and margins relative to prior year

* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis is expected to be between 821.1 cents and 844.4 cents for the year ended Sept. 30

* Sees HEPS to be between 654.8 cents and 678.1 cents, or between 13.8 pct and 17.8 pct higher than 575.6 cents reported for comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.