Oct 30 (Reuters) - Datacolor AG :

* In fiscal 2014/15, Datacolor’s net sales decreased to $66.8 million (2013/14: $70.0 million)

* FY net income decreased to $3.2 million ($4.1 million year ago)

* FY EBITDA with $6.6 million and EBIT with $4.4 million remained at previous year’s level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)