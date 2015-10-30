FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q3 result up 23.6 pct at EUR 7.5 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
October 30, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q3 result up 23.6 pct at EUR 7.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Gross sales in Q3 rose by 12 pct year-on-year to 139.4 million euros ($153.03 million)

* Q3 operating result increased by a disproportionately high 24.7 pct to 10.5 million euros

* Result of Q3 improved rising 23.6 pct to 7.5 million euros from 6.1 million euros previous year

* Expects this year’s operating result to match or exceed that of previous year

* Anticipates a positive trend in 2016, particularly in terms of earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
