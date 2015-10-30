FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted Q3 EBITDA above forecast
#Publishing
October 30, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted Q3 EBITDA above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat with no changes to text)
    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Schibsted ASA: :
    * Schibsted Q3 revenues nok 3,673 million (Reuters poll nok
3.69 billion) vs NOK 3,557 mln in Q3 last year
    * Schibsted Q3 ebitda nok 556 million (Reuters poll 538
million) vs NOK 504 mln in Q3 last year
    * Schibsted's Q3 pretax profit NOK 965 mln (RTRS poll NOK
176 mln, whereof gains from remeasurement of previously held
equity interests of NOK 794 mln was not included in the poll)
    * Repeats 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds
for mid to long term compared to 13 pct underlying growth in Q3
2015
    * For 2016 full year, the revenue growth of leboncoin.fr is
expected to be in the range 15-20 percent. The revenuegrowth is
expected to accelerate throughout the year, implying that Q4
2015 and Q1 2016 will have a relatively lowgrowth rate.
    * A somewhat weaker macroeconomic trend in Norway may have a
negative effect on certain revenue categories going forward
    * Market consolidation going forward both through bolton
acquisitions and through partnerships
    * Schibsted says as a result of the JV with Naspers, the
investments are expected to be reduced from eur 156 million in
2014 to around eur 100 million in 2015.
    * Says our subscription-based newspapers are in the nearterm
expected to produce EBITDA margins in the range of010 percent,
whereas VG and Aftonbladet are likely to havemargins in the
range of 1015 percent.

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
