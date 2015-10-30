FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SES YTD 2015 EBITDA rises 5.4% to 1,106.5 mln euros
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SES YTD 2015 EBITDA rises 5.4% to 1,106.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - SES SA :

* Reports YTD 2015 revenue of 1,492.6 million euros ($1.64 billion), up 6.1 pct (-2.9 pct at constant FX) over prior year

* YTD 2015 EBITDA is 1,106.5 million euros, up 5.4 pct (-3.6 pct at constant FX) over prior year

* YTD 2015 EBITDA margin is 74.1 pct (YTD 2014: 74.6 pct)

* YTD 2015 profit after tax up 3.7 pct to 473.5 million euros

* Says the financial guidance published with the H1 2015 results (on 24 July 2015) is re-iterated

* Full Year 2015 revenue is expected to be around 3 pct lower for revenue and EBITDA around 3.5 pct lower than the prior year on a constant FX basis, while growing on a reported basis

* SES’s expectations for EBITDA margin are unchanged at above 82 pct for the infrastructure business and between 14 pct and 18 pct for the services businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

