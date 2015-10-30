BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com announces deferred consideration regarding moneysavingexpert.com

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Deferred consideration in respect of purchase of moneysavingexpert.com

* Announces amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable three years after acquisition of moneysavingexpert.com (“mse”) in september 2012

* As set out at time of acquisition, an additional final amount of up to £27m remains payable to martin lewis and certain mse employees

* Total amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable is £20.6m, 76% of maximum, which will be paid in cash

* Of this amount, £19.2m is payable to martin lewis with remainder due to certain mse employees.