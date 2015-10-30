FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com announces deferred consideration regarding moneysavingexpert.com
October 30, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com announces deferred consideration regarding moneysavingexpert.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Deferred consideration in respect of purchase of moneysavingexpert.com

* Announces amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable three years after acquisition of moneysavingexpert.com (“mse”) in september 2012

* As set out at time of acquisition, an additional final amount of up to £27m remains payable to martin lewis and certain mse employees

* Total amount of deferred consideration and employee bonuses payable is £20.6m, 76% of maximum, which will be paid in cash

* Of this amount, £19.2m is payable to martin lewis with remainder due to certain mse employees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

