BRIEF-SNP 9-mth net profit up at EUR 2.3 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
October 30, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SNP 9-mth net profit up at EUR 2.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Revenue grows significantly to 41.4 million euros ($45.48 million) (up 84.1 pct) in first nine months of 2015 financial year

* 9-month EBIT margin: 9.2 pct (up 6.5 percentage points)

* Net profit amounted to 2.3 million euros after first three quarters (previous year: 0.4 million euros)

* Record order backlog as at Sept. 30: 20.0 million euros (up 92 pct)

* Continues to expect an operating EBIT margin of at least 6 pct at end of year

* Revenue forecast for year as a whole raised to between 51 million euros and 53 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
