BRIEF-Befimmo reports 9-month EPRA earnings of 3.00 euros per share
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 5:31 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Befimmo reports 9-month EPRA earnings of 3.00 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Befimmo SA :

* 9-month stable fair value of portfolio (+0.50%)

* 9-month EPRA earnings of 3.00 euros ($3.29) per share, higher than forecast

* Confirmation of interim dividend of 2.59 euros gross per share payable in December in cash and, optionally, in shares

* Fair value of the property portfolio at Sept 30, 2015 was 2.38 billion euros versus 2.35 billion euros at June 30, 2015

* Occupancy reate properties available for lease at Sept 30, 2015 93.70 percent versus 93.68 percent at June 30, 2015

* Board of directors confirms the dividend forecast of 3.45 euros (gross) per share for the current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
