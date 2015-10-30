FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navamedic Q3 EBIT swings to loss NOK 1.7 mln
October 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Navamedic Q3 EBIT swings to loss NOK 1.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Q3 sales 61.5 million Norwegian crowns ($7.2 million) versus 58.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 1.5 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 1.7 million crowns versus profit 2.3 million crowns year ago

* One of priorities is development and launch of Sippi wireless communication with Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) via bluetooth low energy

* Negotiations with key PDMS suppliers for inclusion in their systems are ongoing and the wireless feature is scheduled for launch in 2016

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5605 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

