BRIEF-Gimv to invest 12.5 million euros in Equipe Zorgbedrijven
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gimv to invest 12.5 million euros in Equipe Zorgbedrijven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Says will invest 12.5 million euros ($13.74 million) in Equipe Zorgbedrijven, an independent group of specialised clinics on 11 locations throughout the Netherlands

* Says in exchange obtains a minority stake in Equipe Zorgbedrijven and provides the company with the required capital to support its further growth

* Transaction is, amongst others, subject to approval of competent authorities Source text: bit.ly/1Oc1jXW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
