BRIEF-Auriga Industries Q3 EBIT loss narrows, announces share buy-back

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Auriga Industries A/S :
* Says last stage of the wind-down initiated
* Wind-down is expected to be completed in Q1 2016
* Q3 EBIT loss 5 million Danish crowns ($735,000) versus loss 20 million crowns year ago
* Plans to launch a share buy-back program towards end of Q4 2015
* Expected purchase price in share buy-back program is 2.60 crowns per share
* Expected purchase price in share buy-back program represents upward adjustment relative to previous expectation of Q2 2015 of 2-2.5 crowns per share
