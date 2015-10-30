FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Auriga Industries Q3 EBIT loss narrows, announces share buy-back
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Auriga Industries Q3 EBIT loss narrows, announces share buy-back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Auriga Industries A/S :

* Says last stage of the wind-down initiated

* Wind-down is expected to be completed in Q1 2016

* Q3 EBIT loss 5 million Danish crowns ($735,000) versus loss 20 million crowns year ago

* Plans to launch a share buy-back program towards end of Q4 2015

* Expected purchase price in share buy-back program is 2.60 crowns per share

* Expected purchase price in share buy-back program represents upward adjustment relative to previous expectation of Q2 2015 of 2-2.5 crowns per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7893 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
