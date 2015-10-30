BRIEF-Auriga Industries Q3 EBIT loss narrows, announces share buy-back

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Auriga Industries A/S :

* Says last stage of the wind-down initiated

* Wind-down is expected to be completed in Q1 2016

* Q3 EBIT loss 5 million Danish crowns ($735,000) versus loss 20 million crowns year ago

* Plans to launch a share buy-back program towards end of Q4 2015

* Expected purchase price in share buy-back program is 2.60 crowns per share

* Expected purchase price in share buy-back program represents upward adjustment relative to previous expectation of Q2 2015 of 2-2.5 crowns per share

