BRIEF-Beter Bed Q3 EBIT rises by 21.9 pct to 7.5 million euros
October 30, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beter Bed Q3 EBIT rises by 21.9 pct to 7.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Reports Q3 net revenue increased by 0.8 percent to 96.4 million euros ($105.9 million), like-for-like growth 2.4 percent

* Q3 gross profit rises by 0.6 percent to 56.6 percent (underlying margin is increased by 1.5 percent when adjusted for costs of free deliveries)

* Q3 EBIT rises by 21.9 percent to 7.5 million euros compared to 6.1 million euros in Q3 2014

* Q3 expenses decreases by 0.7 percent to 47.1 million euros

* Will pay an interim dividend of 0.39 euro per share compared to 0.28 euro per share in 2014

* Says the focus in the third quarter remained on achieving higher like-for-like growth and expansion and further raising the level of customer satisfaction, expects to see result of this reflected in revenue in last quarter of this year

* Revenue in Netherlands rises by 3.0 percent in Q3

* Revenue in Germany rises by 1.5 percent in Q3 compared to Q3 2014 growth of 13.6 percent

* Says Q3 growth in revenue in Belgium and Spain was 40.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively

* Says Q3 revenue performance in Austria and Switzerland was negative and amounted to 7.5 percent and 18.4 percent respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

