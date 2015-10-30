BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says confident of meeting FY expectations

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc :
* Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc trading update
* Financial and operational information in this statement relates to period July 1 to Sept. 30, 2015
* Group delivered a strong quarter performance
* Group revenues up 14 pct
* Group is benefiting from its multi brand, multi-channel strategy, delivering good growth from both money and energy
* Board is confident of meeting its expectations for full year despite an anticipated slowdown in revenues in Q4