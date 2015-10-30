FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says confident of meeting FY expectations
October 30, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com says confident of meeting FY expectations

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc :

* Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc trading update

* Financial and operational information in this statement relates to period July 1 to Sept. 30, 2015

* Group delivered a strong quarter performance

* Group revenues up 14 pct

* Group is benefiting from its multi brand, multi-channel strategy, delivering good growth from both money and energy

* Board is confident of meeting its expectations for full year despite an anticipated slowdown in revenues in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

