BRIEF-RBS Q3 operating loss 134 mln stg vs 1.1 bln stg profit yr ago

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Q3 operating loss (1) was £134 million

* Adjusted return on equity (4) in go-forward bank on an annualised basis for first nine months of 2015 is estimated at 13%

* Run-Down of its exit bank, with rwas down by approximately £31 billion since start of 2015 to £141 billion at 30 september 2015

* In q4 of 2015, we expect restructuring costs to remain high

* Rbs says material further conduct and litigation related costs are expected, and could be substantially greater than aggregate provisions made