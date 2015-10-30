FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS Q3 operating loss 134 mln stg vs 1.1 bln stg profit yr ago
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS Q3 operating loss 134 mln stg vs 1.1 bln stg profit yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Q3 operating loss (1) was £134 million

* Adjusted return on equity (4) in go-forward bank on an annualised basis for first nine months of 2015 is estimated at 13%

* Run-Down of its exit bank, with rwas down by approximately £31 billion since start of 2015 to £141 billion at 30 september 2015

* In q4 of 2015, we expect restructuring costs to remain high

* Rbs says material further conduct and litigation related costs are expected, and could be substantially greater than aggregate provisions made Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
