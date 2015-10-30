FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS sells remainder of Citizens Financial stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Sale of remainder of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stake

* Announces it has sold all of its remaining shareholding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. in an underwritten public follow-on offering

* Following completion of offering, RBS will have fully divested its stake in Citizens and will therefore no longer consolidate CFG for regulatory reporting purposes

* Goldman, Sachs & Co., Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as joint underwriters for offering.

* Offering is approximately 110 million shares of Citizens’ common stock, equivalent to 20.9% of CFG’s common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
