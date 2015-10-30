FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regulator approves combination of Alma Media and Talentum
#Publishing
October 30, 2015

BRIEF-Regulator approves combination of Alma Media and Talentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj :

* The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the combination of Alma Media corporation and Talentum corporation

* Alma Media corporation proceeds with the completion of the exchange offer

* Offer period of the exchange offer in which Alma Media offers to buy all of outstanding shares and option rights of Talentum not owned by Talentum or its subsidiaries will expire on Nov. 12, 2015

* Talentum and Alma Media announced their plan to combine their businesses on Sept. 29





